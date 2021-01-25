Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $200.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Varonis Systems traded as high as $189.23 and last traded at $186.08, with a volume of 1020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $184.02.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.40.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $937,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,902,346.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,198 shares of company stock worth $2,795,469. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $36,000.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -65.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

