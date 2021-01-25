Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Price Up 40.8%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s share price rose 40.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 36,707,711 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 370% from the average daily volume of 7,815,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

VXRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wouter Latour sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $2,106,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vaxart in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vaxart in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Vaxart in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vaxart by 398.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

