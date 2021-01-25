Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 194,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total value of $786,763.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,666.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,782.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,101,044 in the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.08.

VEEV stock traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $292.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,223. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $313.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.68, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.