Velas Price Up 7.7% This Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Velas token can now be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $82.64 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000090 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000432 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001966 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Token Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 tokens. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.