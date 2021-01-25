Veles (VLS) Trading 12.3% Higher This Week

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, Veles has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. One Veles coin can currently be bought for $0.0475 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. Veles has a market capitalization of $60,841.78 and approximately $11,505.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,792.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.17 or 0.04081237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.83 or 0.00419717 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.52 or 0.01336133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.09 or 0.00532914 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.00419969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.14 or 0.00275610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00022387 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,391,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,281,175 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

