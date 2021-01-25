Ventus 2 VCT Plc (VEN2.L) (LON:VEN2) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Ventus 2 VCT Plc (VEN2.L) (LON:VEN2)’s share price traded down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.91). 27,472 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 12,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.50 ($0.92).

The firm has a market cap of £16.95 million and a P/E ratio of 15.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 73.16.

About Ventus 2 VCT Plc (VEN2.L) (LON:VEN2)

Ventus 2 VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in renewable energy sectors. The fund focuses particularly on independent developers, but the majority of investments will be in companies developing, constructing, and operating small and medium onshore wind farms. It also invests in companies which use other renewable energy technology such as biomass, hydro, and landfill gas.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ventus 2 VCT Plc (VEN2.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventus 2 VCT Plc (VEN2.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.