Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) dropped 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 1,925,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,526,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

VERO has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $91.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 132.46% and a negative net margin of 104.71%. The business had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Venus Concept Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 9,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

