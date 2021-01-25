Venus Reaches Market Capitalization of $83.27 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. Venus has a market cap of $83.27 million and approximately $42.96 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 119.5% higher against the US dollar. One Venus token can now be bought for $10.31 or 0.00031841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,392.14 or 1.00007363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00024356 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000301 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,073,789 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io

Buying and Selling Venus

Venus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.