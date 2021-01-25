Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 1,037 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,821 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,374,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $412.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.89 and a 200-day moving average of $140.78. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

