Veracity Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,073,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 796,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,061,000 after buying an additional 47,190 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 500.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 667,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,261,000 after buying an additional 556,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 574,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,354,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.88. 54,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,340. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $2,801,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,910,696.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares in the company, valued at $662,967.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,069 shares of company stock worth $5,331,415. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

