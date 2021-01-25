Veracity Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,581 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,082,000 after acquiring an additional 280,515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,707,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $281,030,000 after acquiring an additional 51,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 33.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after acquiring an additional 362,958 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 117,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $444,938.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 748,349 shares of company stock worth $2,916,281. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HON traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.83. 305,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.78. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

