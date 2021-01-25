Veracity Capital LLC Buys 1,199 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.74.

NYSE:PPG traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.56. 77,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,970. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.76 and a 200 day moving average of $130.78.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

