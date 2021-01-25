Veracity Capital LLC Grows Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 44,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 135,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 218,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.73.

Shares of SWK stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $195.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $126,661.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,594.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $70,197.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

