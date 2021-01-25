Veracity Capital LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,995,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 208,854 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,590,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $171,991,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 496,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,555 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $75.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,971,494. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

