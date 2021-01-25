Veracity Capital LLC Has $5.16 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.5% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,362,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,450,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 993,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,880,000 after acquiring an additional 83,946 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,266,425 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average of $63.51.

