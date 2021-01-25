Veracity Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Wayfair comprises about 0.7% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1,810.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE W traded down $5.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $294.37. 117,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,481. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.45.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 35,920 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,565,175.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,840 shares in the company, valued at $24,430,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total value of $48,364.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,347 shares of company stock worth $33,068,600. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Argus lifted their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.78.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

