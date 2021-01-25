Veracity Capital LLC Sells 10,877 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,877 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,923,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,552,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,284,000 after acquiring an additional 129,209 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 839,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,042,000 after acquiring an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 757,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,231,000 after buying an additional 34,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 235.8% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 579,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,074,000 after purchasing an additional 406,776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $56.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,965. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $62.09.

