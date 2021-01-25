Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $45.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vericel traded as high as $42.03 and last traded at $42.02, with a volume of 2478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vericel from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $412,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,325,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 200,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 636,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 163,822 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 598,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,747,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,123,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Vericel Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

