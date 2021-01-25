Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $100.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Verint Systems traded as high as $75.05 and last traded at $74.91, with a volume of 20486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.18.

VRNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,656 shares of company stock worth $1,800,817 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 19.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,115,000 after acquiring an additional 386,879 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 271.6% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,672 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,225,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,561,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,219,000 after purchasing an additional 137,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 309.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.06.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

