Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.7% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 21,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 197,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.47 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77. The company has a market cap of $237.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

