Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,363 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,372 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.6% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $34,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 71,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,530 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 74,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 80,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock opened at $57.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

