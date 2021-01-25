Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Position Decreased by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 4,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 725 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.5% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,905 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.72.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX stock traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $242.51. 42,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,812. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $197.47 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.