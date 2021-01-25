Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2020

Individual that wish to register for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VRTX opened at $237.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.52 and its 200-day moving average is $249.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $197.47 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.72.

In related news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

