VerusCoin Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000751 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $15.60 million and $34,673.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00053072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00124661 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00072059 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00263228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00066711 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00037224 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,390,169 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

VerusCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

