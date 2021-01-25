Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s (VWS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VWS. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 12 month high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.