ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.61

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.61 and last traded at $48.58, with a volume of 103832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIAC. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

