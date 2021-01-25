ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.00

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $1,256,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 261.0% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 28,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares during the period. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.