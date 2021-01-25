VideoCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $137,365.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0573 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $8.41 million and approximately $137,365.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin's total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,823,028 coins. VideoCoin's official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin's official message board is medium.com/videocoin .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

