Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) Trading 5.2% Higher

Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.73 and last traded at $36.68. 112,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 142,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Viela Bio from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Viela Bio from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Get Viela Bio alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viela Bio, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Viela Bio by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Viela Bio by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Viela Bio by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Viela Bio by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Viela Bio by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE)

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Viela Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viela Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.