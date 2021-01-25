Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VKTX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $6.82 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $497.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.