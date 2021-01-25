Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$16.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.28% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 18th.
VFF traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$15.76. 373,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,561. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.01 and a 1-year high of C$19.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.41. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00.
In other Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) news, Director John Patrick Henry sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.07, for a total value of C$162,803.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$364,800.48. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.29, for a total value of C$714,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 718,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,272,228.99. Insiders have sold 239,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,784 in the last quarter.
Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
