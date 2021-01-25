Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$16.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Village Farms International Inc. (VFF.TO) alerts:

VFF traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$15.76. 373,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,561. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.01 and a 1-year high of C$19.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.41. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$57.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) news, Director John Patrick Henry sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.07, for a total value of C$162,803.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$364,800.48. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.29, for a total value of C$714,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 718,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,272,228.99. Insiders have sold 239,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,784 in the last quarter.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.