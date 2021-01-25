Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Raymond James

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 110.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VFF. Roth Capital increased their price target on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $12.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.70 million, a PE ratio of -254.55 and a beta of 4.02.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at $112,228,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,343,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,897,078.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 395,100 shares of company stock worth $4,401,100. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Village Farms International by 1,951.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

