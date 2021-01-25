Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) traded up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.87 and last traded at $36.00. 31,530,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 16,460,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $53,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,092,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,156,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,434.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,086,305 shares of company stock valued at $55,983,129. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

