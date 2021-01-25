Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 215,272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $47,086,000 after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 68,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,893,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Visa by 270.6% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Visa by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Visa by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 394,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,263,000 after buying an additional 46,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $202.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.28.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

