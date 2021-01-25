Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $2.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.14. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VSTO. CL King raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $29.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $30.15.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 210.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 12.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2,674.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 359,618 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 160.5% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 167,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

