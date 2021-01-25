Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 6,970 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 7.3% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $62.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,139,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,429. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $63.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.18.

