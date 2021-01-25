Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $3.56 Million in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,000. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 3.0% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.83% of Avantis International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 64.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AVDE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.48. 29,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,004. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average is $52.18. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.07 and a twelve month high of $59.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.