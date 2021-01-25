VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Trading 28.7% Higher

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) shares traded up 28.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $17.86. 7,560,692 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 2,292,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VivoPower International stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.45% of VivoPower International as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

