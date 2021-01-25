Vodi X (VDX) Price Down 5.6% This Week

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Vodi X coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vodi X has a total market cap of $381,339.26 and $234.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vodi X has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00072994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.99 or 0.00770356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00048189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.19 or 0.04237663 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017611 BTC.

Vodi X Coin Profile

Vodi X (VDX) is a coin. Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 coins and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 coins. Vodi X’s official message board is medium.com/@VodiX . The official website for Vodi X is vodix.io . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX . Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodi is a mobile platform boasting 5+ million users in over 200 countries and is tokenizing its ecosystem by launching Vodi X. Vodi X complements the already vibrant existing Vodi platform with the use of blockchain technology. It is a one-stop-shop for mobile financial services with a mission to give back to its users. Product offerings on the Vodi mobile app include money transfer, prepaid mobile recharge (top-ups) and eGift cards alongside with powerful communication tools. “

Vodi X Coin Trading

Vodi X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vodi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vodi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

