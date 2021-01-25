Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VLPNY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Erste Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of VLPNY stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.67. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

