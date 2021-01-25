Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €185.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) received a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VOW3. Nord/LB set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Independent Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €189.00 ($222.35) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €176.20 ($207.29).

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock opened at €165.08 ($194.21) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is €149.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €142.16. Volkswagen AG has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €179.50 ($211.18).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

