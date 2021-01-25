Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €205.00 by Warburg Research

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.18% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €176.20 ($207.29).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €165.08 ($194.21) on Monday. Volkswagen AG has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a fifty-two week high of €179.50 ($211.18). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €149.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €142.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.36.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

