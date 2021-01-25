Voyager Token (VGX) One Day Volume Hits $5.62 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $222.45 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token is a token. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

