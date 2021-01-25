Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock Price Up 5%

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) shares rose 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.86 and last traded at $38.39. Approximately 4,544,976 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,894,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

VRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vroom in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vroom from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Vroom in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.05.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $1,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,700.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vroom in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vroom in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

