W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. William Blair lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.43.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $5.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $387.89. 8,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,179. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $427.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $402.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

