Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Equities analysts expect Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) to announce sales of $2.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Wabtec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. Wabtec reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wabtec will report full-year sales of $7.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wabtec.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAB. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabtec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $80.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Wabtec has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $84.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,125,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $1,461,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $659,620.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,159,885. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 4.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 147,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the third quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Wabtec by 11.9% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Wabtec by 3.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

