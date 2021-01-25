Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by DZ Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $147.28 on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $149.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.97.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

