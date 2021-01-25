Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Trading Down 0.9%

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY)’s share price was down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $99.10 and last traded at $99.10. Approximately 248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -150.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter. Wacoal had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $420.30 million during the quarter.

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

