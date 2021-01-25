Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Raised to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Wajax from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wajax from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Wajax from $14.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Wajax alerts:

Shares of Wajax stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438. Wajax has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $16.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.