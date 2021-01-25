Warburg Research Analysts Give Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) a €29.50 Price Target

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) has been given a €29.50 ($34.71) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price.

JEN has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.50 ($31.18).

ETR:JEN opened at €25.56 ($30.07) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.32. Jenoptik AG has a twelve month low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a twelve month high of €27.52 ($32.38).

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

